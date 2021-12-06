FY2022 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $9.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $99.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

