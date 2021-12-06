FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.69. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RY. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

RY stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

