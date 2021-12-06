FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Cut by National Bank Financial

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:TCS opened at C$48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The company has a market cap of C$710.24 million and a P/E ratio of 114.75. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$39.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.47.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

