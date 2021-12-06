FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
