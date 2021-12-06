FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.68.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRTHY opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.