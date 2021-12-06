FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issued By B. Riley

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

ZUMZ stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

