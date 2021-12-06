FY2023 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $197.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average of $252.62. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

