FY2023 EPS Estimates for Greencore Group plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Greencore Group in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

GNCGY opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

