FY2023 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

