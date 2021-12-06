FY2023 EPS Estimates for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SSE in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSEZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

