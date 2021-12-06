G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.10). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $457.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.17.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

