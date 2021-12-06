Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

