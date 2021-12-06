Gameswap Market Cap Tops $33.52 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006113 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

