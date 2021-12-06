GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post $34.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.77 million and the highest is $35.70 million. GAN reported sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,782 shares of company stock worth $4,261,189 in the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 471,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in GAN by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 625,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. GAN has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

