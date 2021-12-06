GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 93,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,422,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GAP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in GAP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

