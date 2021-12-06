Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,829 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,786,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,312,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

