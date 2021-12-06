Gateway Advisory LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after acquiring an additional 527,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

