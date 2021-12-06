GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDI. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.58.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$50.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.70.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

