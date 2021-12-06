Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $129.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.10 and last traded at $129.10, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GECFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.13.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

