Gems Achieves Market Capitalization of $350,600.48 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Gems has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $350,600.48 and $33,791.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

