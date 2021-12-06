Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $16.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,291. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

