General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of General Mills worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

