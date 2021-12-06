General Mills, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

GIS opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in General Mills by 14.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $3,540,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

