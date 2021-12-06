Genesis Shards (GS) Price Down 23.1% This Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $191,361.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.