GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $49,006.69 and approximately $216.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,133,865 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

