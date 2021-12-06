Genius Sports (GENI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) recently:

12/1/2021 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

11/29/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

11/24/2021 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2021 – Genius Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

10/11/2021 – Genius Sports is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Genius Sports is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

GENI opened at $8.31 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

