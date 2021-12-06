GeyserCoin Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,504.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,879.91 or 1.94943624 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,631,528 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

