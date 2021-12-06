GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GHRS traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.47. 827,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07. GH Research has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GH Research stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

