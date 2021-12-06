Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 189.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 347,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

