Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gitlab stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,079. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

