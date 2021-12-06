Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $56.55

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $54.00. Global-e Online shares last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 14,769 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $70,485,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

