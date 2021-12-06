Globant (GLOB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) recently:

11/24/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $352.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Globant had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/19/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $252.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.88 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.02 and a 200-day moving average of $270.86.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

