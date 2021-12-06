GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. GMS has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

