GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.30

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $158.30 and last traded at $158.54, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

