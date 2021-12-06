GNY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,454.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $49.42 million and approximately $25,454.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

