GoHelpFund Price Hits $0.0015 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $17,744.17 and approximately $10,298.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.39 or 0.08252324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.55 or 0.99911562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00076711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars.

