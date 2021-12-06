Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Down 35.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $12,803.61 and $93.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.54 or 0.08357257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,767.84 or 0.99929129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

