Goodman Financial Corp Acquires 6,282 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 256,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.