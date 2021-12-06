Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up 2.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ingredion worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.22. 2,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,808. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.