Goodman Financial Corp Buys 1,299 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 379.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 152.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

RE traded up $5.46 on Monday, reaching $267.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.84. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.