Goodman Financial Corp Buys 3,742 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Essent Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Essent Group worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Essent Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essent Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. 4,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.