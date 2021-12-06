Goodman Financial Corp Buys 4,378 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.48. 22,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

