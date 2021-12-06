Goodman Financial Corp Buys 7,178 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Patterson Companies worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDCO traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. 5,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,288. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

