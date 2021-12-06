Goodman Financial Corp Has $8.53 Million Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Ichor accounts for about 2.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Ichor worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 466,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 171,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

