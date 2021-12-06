Goodman Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 299,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. Echo Global Logistics comprises approximately 3.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 1.12% of Echo Global Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NASDAQ ECHO remained flat at $$48.24 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

