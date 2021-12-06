Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 8,054 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 2.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

