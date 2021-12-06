Goodman Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 1.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

GOLD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

