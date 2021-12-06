Goodman Financial Corp Sells 5,475 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in LKQ by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,922. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.