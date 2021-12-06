Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman Sells 300,000 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$24.71 ($17.40), for a total value of A$7,413,000.00 ($5,220,422.54).

Gregory (Greg) Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Gregory (Greg) Goodman 1,560,000 shares of Goodman Group stock.

On Thursday, September 16th, Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 1,450,000 shares of Goodman Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.90 ($16.13), for a total value of A$33,205,000.00 ($23,383,802.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

