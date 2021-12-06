Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Down 42% Over Last 7 Days

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $493,110.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 42% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00209129 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.