Graco Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.